Japan’s Miki House open first store in Vietnam

(Photo courtesy of Miki House)

HO CHI MINH CITY, VNA - Miki House, a Japanese children’s clothing and product company, opened its first store in Vietnam on February 25.

The store is located at Akuruhi trade centre in District 1, southern Ho Chi Minh City.

Senda Hiroshi, international business manager at Miki House, said the Japanese brand is popular among Vietnam’s high-income class.

After five years of exploring partners in Vietnam, Miki House has decided to join this potential market, he added.

The company selected Vi Bien – Akuhushi trading and service company limited to be its partner because this company has 20 years of experience in selling made-in-Japan products with a large number of Japanese and Vietnamese customers, he explained.

Besides, through cooperation with Akuruhi as an exclusive distributor in Vietnam, Miki House hopes to become a shopping destination not only for Vietnamese customers but also foreign ones.

Miki House is planning to open more two stores in Ho Chi Minh City and expand its chain in Hanoi and Da Nang. - VNA