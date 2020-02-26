Lotte Aluminium to produce aluminum anode foils foils for batteries in Hungary

Image by Goran Horvat from Pixabay

SEOUL, AJU - Lotte Aluminium announced an investment of 110 billion won ($91 million) to build a plant for aluminum anode foils for electric car batteries in Hungary. Construction would begin in April for completion in the first half of 2021.

The company said on Tuesday that the plant in an industrial complex in Tatabanya in northwestern Hungary can produce some 8,000 tons of aluminum anode foils per year for European clients.

An aluminum foil used for the anode house that determines the capacity and voltage of secondary batteries. It collects electrons produced by electrochemical reactions and supplies them needed for discharge.