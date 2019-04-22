1 Japanese national dead in Sri Lanka terror attacks

TOKYO, Kyodo - One Japanese national has been confirmed dead in Sri Lankan terror attacks on Sunday that killed more than 200 people and injured over 450 others, a Japanese government source said.

The Japanese, who was believed to be a local resident, sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead after being sent to a hospital, the source said Monday.

In addition, three or four Japanese were wounded in the eight bomb attacks in Colombo and other parts of Sri Lanka, which targeted Christian churches and luxury hotels, the source added. (Kyodo)

The Japanese government has dispatched to the South Asian country a special unit to gather information from local investigative authorities on the Japanese victim and the attackers, according to government officials.

In the fatal blasts, which Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena called terror attacks, at least 35 foreigners including Chinese, American and Dutch nationals were killed in addition to the Japanese victim, and 13 people were arrested in connection with the bombings, according to local reports. (Kyodo)