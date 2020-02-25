Indonesia inaugurates largest viscose rayon production facility

JAKARTA, VNA – Fiber manufacturer PT Asia Pacific Rayon (APR) recently launched the largest viscose rayon production plant in Indonesia, which was built with an investment worth 15 trillion rupiah (1.1 billion USD) in Riau province.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Indonesian President Joko Widodo affirmed that with the opening of the facility, Indonesia is one step closer in the "Making Industry 4.0" roadmap.

The roadmap, which was revealed in 2018, aims to make Indonesia among the 10 largest economies of the world by 2030.

Indonesian Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang said that by optimising the availability and use of domestic raw materials, Indonesia can boost the performance of its textile sector.

This is just one of several steps of the country in a bid to better the performance and competitiveness of the labour-intensive industry, he added.

The APR facility has an annual production capacity of 240,000 tonnes. It is estimated that APR may generate export revenues exceeding 1.77 trillion rupiah (128 million USD) per year and reduce dependence on imported raw materials by about 2.01 trillion rupiah (151 million USD) annually.

The manufacturing company had exported its goods to 14 countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Brazil and several countries across Europe. - VNA