Malaysian King accepts PM Mahathir’s resignation

KUALA LUMPUR, VNA - Malaysia’s King Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah on February 24 accepted Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation but asked him to stay on in the role until a new PM is appointed and a cabinet formed, the country’s Chief Secretary Mohd Zuki Ali said the same day.

Mahathir submitted his resignation as Malaysia's Prime Minister on February 24. Shortly after, he also resigned as Chairman of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) – or the United Indigenous Party of Malaysia founded and led by Mahathir.

At the same time, the party announced it was quitting the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

Also on February 24, the Democratic Action Party (DAP)’s Secretary-General Lim Guan Eng said the Party will continue to nominate Mahathir as the Prime Minister. - VNA