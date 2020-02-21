Panasonic exports air conditioners from Indonesia for 1st time

(Photo courtesy of Panasonic Manufacturing Indonesia)

JAKARTA, NNA – PT Panasonic Manufacturing Indonesia (PMI) has exported locally made air conditioners for the first time from the Southeast Asian country, which often faces current account deficits.

The local unit of Japanese electronics giant Panasonic Corp. shipped the first batch of the products to Nigeria on Wednesday, as specifications for the Indonesian-made home air conditioners can apply to the local installment environment of households in the African country, a senior executive of PMI, who declined to be named, told NNA on Thursday.

The shipment included three models with output capacities of about 2.6 kilowatts, 4 kW and 5 kW, but the executivel declined to comment on the size of the shipment.

PMI began producing air conditioners in Indonesia in 1974.