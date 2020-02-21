KT partners with World Bank to cooperate in AI-based development projects

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

SEOUL, AJU - KT, South Korea's largest telecom company, has partnered with the World Bank to cooperate in international development projects based on Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data.

KT said on Thursday that the company and the World Bank have signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate in achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs) by utilizing KT's technologies such as AI, big data and information and communications technology (ICT).

Through the partnership, KT's ICT solutions will be adopted to help strengthen healthcare capability and economic growth in developing countries. They will share know-how and information.

"This cooperation agreement provided an opportunity for KT to contribute to the health of people around the world beyond South Korea as an ICT company that represents South Korea," KT's AI and big data business head Kim Chae-hee was quoted as saying. She said KT would continue to solve global social problems using human-centered ICT.

The World Bank will be provided with the Global Epidemic Prevention Platform (GEPP) and Livestock Epidemic Prevention Platform (LEPP), KT's AI-based epidemic monitoring and prevention solutions. GEPP has been adopted by countries such as Ghana, Laos and Kenya in 2019.

KT's smart quarantine solutions are epidemic prevention systems using mobile data network infrastructure. The company said its AI-based solutions were designed to effectively prevent and contain global epidemic diseases.