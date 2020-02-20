Indonesia, EU strive to complete negotiations on economic deal in 2020

JAKARTA, VNA – Indonesia and the European Union (EU) have agreed to complete the negotiations on the Indonesia-EU Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IEU CEPA) by the end of 2020.

The agreement was reached by Indonesian Deputy Trade Minister Jerry Sambuaga and European Commissioner for Trade Phil Hogan at their meeting on February 19.

Sambuaga said Indonesia suggested accelerating the negotiations on the deal and its proposal had been accepted by the EU. This showed the important trade role of the Southeast Asian country, he added.

With this commitment, Indonesia is expected to make more inroads into the European market, he said. - VNA