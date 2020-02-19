Hong Kong postpones all trade fairs in April to late July

Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (NNA)

HONG KONG, NNA - Hong Kong’s trade council has decided to postpone the opening of all international trade fairs scheduled in April until July to curb the risk of spreading the new coronavirus, causing concern that territory’s economy will slow down further.

Hong Kong Trade Development Council said on its website on Tuesday that HKTDC will reschedule eight events at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in April to take place from July 25 through 28.

“The safety of our exhibitors and buyers has always been our top priority,” HKTDC said in a statement. The decision of the postponement “has been made in consultation with the industry representatives,” it added

The rescheduled events are the International Lighting Fair; Electronics Fair; International ICT Expo; Houseware Fair, International Home Textiles and Furnishings Fair; Fashion Week; International Printing & Packaging Fair and Gifts & Premium Fair.

Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam said Tuesday the government would request assistance of about $28 billion Hong Kong dollars ($3.6 billion) in funding from the Legislative Council to set up a fund to help industries and people tide over the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak. She had pledged HK25 billion for the fund last Friday.

Hong Kong’s retail and food industries could remain sluggish for the first half of the year, hit by the viral crisis. The impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on the Hong Kong economy could be more significant than that of the 2003 SARS virus pandemic, Peter Lam, HKTDC’s chairman, was quoted by Hong Kong Commercial Daily as saying.