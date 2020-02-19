Singapore to phase out petrol, diesel vehicles by 2040

Photo by Free To Use Sounds on Unsplash

HANOI, VNA - Singapore has set a goal of phasing out petrol and diesel vehicles and using more electric ones by 2040 as part of its efforts to cut greenhouse gases and fight climate change.

In his speech on budget, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said Singapore’s vision is to phase out internal combustion engine (ICE) and have vehicles run on cleaner energy by 2040.

According to the minister, measures to encourage electric vehicle adoption include a registration fee rebate on purchases of fully electric car and taxis.

Besides, Singapore will expand public charging infrastructure to 28,000 points by 2030 from 1,600 now.

The country is one of the most expensive places in the world to buy a car and there are few electric vehicles on the roads. - VNA