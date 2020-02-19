Vietnam’s first overseas tourism office opened in UK

Photo by Andreea Popa on Unsplash

LONDON, VNA - The first overseas tourism office of Vietnam was officially opened in London, the UK, on February 18.

The launch was attended by more than 200 guests from travel companies, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office of the UK, the Vietnam-UK Network, the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK and national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Le Quang Tung said the UK is a strategic partner and the second largest tourism market of Vietnam in the EU. Therefore, the office opened here will help British people learn more about Vietnam’s tourism.

The office, named The Visit Vietnam, is tasked with coordinating with British partners to promote the two countries’ tourism cooperation, he noted.

Tran Trong Kien, Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board, said the office will work with The PC Agency of the UK to popularise Vietnam’s tourism and introduce the country’s latest tourism products to travel companies in the UK, thus helping to increase visitors from the UK and other key European markets to Vietnam.

Kate White, Director of Asia Pacific at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, highly valued the opening of this office, adding that she believes the upcoming F1 Vietnam Grand Prix in Hanoi will once again prove Vietnam to be an attractive destination for travellers.

Vietnam has been assessed as one of the world’s fastest growing tourist destinations by many international tourism bodies like the UN World Tourism Organisation and the Asia-Pacific Tourism Association. It has also been named on the lists of the top tourist and cultural tourism destinations in Asia, the world’s best golf destinations, along with other rankings. - VNA