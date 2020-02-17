Mitsubishi Gas Chemical to boost industrial hydrogen production in Taiwan amid expected growth in semiconductors

TAIPEI, NNA – Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. will enhance its production of industrial hydrogen liquids in Taiwan to meet growing global demand for semiconductor manufacturing.

The company said in a statement Thursday it will invest around 4.3 billion New Taiwan dollars ($143 million) to build an industrial hydrogen peroxide plant with annual capacity of 40,000 tons. It’s scheduled to operate from January 2023

Industrial hydrogen peroxide is a raw material for super-pure hydrogen peroxide, which is used as an agent for cleaning and etching in the semiconductor wafer and device manufacturing processes.

MGC Pure Chemicals Taiwan Inc., the chemical firm’s fully owned subsidiary established in 2000, now makes the super-pure peroxide at a plant in the central Chinese city Taichung, the statement said.

The existing super-pure peroxide facility, which also has annual production capacity of 40,000 tons, sources industrial hydrogen peroxide from the new plant. Now the raw material is shipped from Japan.

The Japanese chemical maker has yet to fix the location of the new plant construction, a spokesman in Tokyo told NNA on Friday.

The factory due by 2023 will meet potential growth in demand for semiconductors following the adoption of 5G mobile technology, the internet of things, cloud computing and artificial intelligence, the statement said.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker and a bellwether for the semiconductor industry, announced last month it will earmark a record $15 to $16 billion for capital expenditure this year.

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical also produces super-pure peroxide in Japan, Singapore, South Korea and the United States. Taiwan’s output makes up about 8.6 percent of the global total, the spokesperson said.