Foreign banks to arrange funds for LNG-fired power plants

HANOI, VNA – PetroVietnam Power Corporation (PV Power) has said that a consortium of Citibank and Ingbank will arrange funds for the construction of its gas-fired power plants Nhon Trach 3 and 4 in the southern province of Dong Nai.

Equipped with the mixed-flow gas turbine technology, the two thermal power plants will be the first in Vietnam using imported liquefied natural gas (LNG).

They have a combined capacity of 1,500 megawatts and are being built at Ong Ke Industrial Park, Dong Nai’s Nhon Trach district. The plants are projected to help tackle power shortage in the southern region.

PV Power is making every effort to start the work on the power plant chain in early 2021.

PetroVietnam’s Nhon Trach 2 plant began commercial operation in 2011 with the capacity of 750 MW and productivity of 5.5 billion kWh per year. The 450KW Nhon Trach 1 plant, which began operation in 2008, generates 2.5 billion kWh per year. - VNA