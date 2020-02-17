China to discuss delaying annual parliament meeting: Xinhua

BEIJING, Kyodo - China will consider postponing the annual meeting of its national parliament scheduled in early March at a meeting on Feb. 24 in Beijing, the official Xinhua News Agency reported Monday.

Every year, the National People's Congress takes place for around 10 days from March 5 at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, where around 3,000 delegates gather from across the nation to discuss and endorse key policies for the coming year.

But the country has been struggling to contain an outbreak of a new pneumonia-causing coronavirus, which has infected over 70,000 people and claimed over 1,700 lives. (Kyodo)