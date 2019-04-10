NNA Asia headlines for Wednesday, April 10

――Cool Japan Fund injects S$13.5 million ($10 million) into Singapore's social media marketer Clozette to promote Japanese brands to millennials in SE Asia

――India private equity investment tops $10 billion for 1st time in Jan-Mar quarter, up 26% y/y and 39% q/q: press report

――SoftBank Vision Fund leads $225 million funding for HK-based travel booking firm Klook for more business in Japan and other Asian markets

――Honda to close passenger car factory in Turkey in 2021 amid slow sales in Europe, focusing on U.S., China markets: Kyodo report

――Panasonic Indonesia launches air conditioner with air cleaner and refrigerator with soft-freezing function

――Japanese cancer drug maker Oncolys grants exclusive rights to Chugai Pharmaceutical to make and sell an oncolytic viral immunotherapy