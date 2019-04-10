Hong Kong’s Kerry Logistics developing Vientiane dry port to link China with SE Asia

HONG KONG, NNA – Hong Kong-based Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. will develop a dry port trans-shipment center in the Laotian capital, Vientiane, seeking to expand intermodal transportation between China and Southeast Asia.

The move is likely to help Beijing’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative to create a huge market spanning from Asia, Europe and the Middle East and part of Africa through infrastructure investment.

Kerry said in a statement on Friday that its subsidiary KLN (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. has signed a memorandum of understanding with Laotian company Sitthi Logistics on the establishment of a joint venture to build an overland hub connecting railway lines between Kunming in southwestern China and Thailand’s capital, Bangkok.

The dry port on a 35-hectare area in the Vientiane Logistics Park in the Laotian capital will be an “integrated platform” to cover Greater Mekong -- Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand. The hub will be expanded in phases, Kerry said.

The Laotian government is “introducing economic incentives and conducive regulations for the building of an efficient logistics center in Vientiane,” the company said. No other details of the project were available.

Laos already has a dry port in the Savan-Seno Special Economic Zone aimed at creating a regional trans-shipment hub in the Southeast Asia.

In Myanmar, Kerry Logistics completed the first phase of an inland port in Mandalay and another one in Yangon in 2018, according to the statement.