NNA Asia headlines for Tuesday, April 9

――Japanese robotics maker Fanuc invests 1.5 billion yuan ($224 million) to build its largest overseas factory in Shanghai

――India's Oyo Hotels & Homes enters Japanese market via joint venture with SoftBank Vision Fund

――Japan's Mutsumi Special Alloy Industry invests $3 million to begin plastic molding parts production in Myanmar by yearend

――Hong Kong-based Kerry Logistics developing dry port in Lao capital Vientiane with Sitthi Logistics to cover Greater Mekong

――Japanese air conditioner maker Fujitsu General buys factory in Thailand from SNC Former for 606 million baht ($19 million)