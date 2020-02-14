Panasonic launching internet-based smart home electronics in India

A new internet-based smart home electronic system is unveiled by Panasonic Corp. at a press conference in New Delhi on Feb. 13, 2020. Panasonic is launching the system developed in India to meet local demand for more convenient devices. (NNA/Kyodo)

NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese electronics giant Panasonic Corp. is launching an internet-based smart home electronics system developed in India to meet local demand for more convenient devices.

Unveiled at a press conference on Thursday, the new system called "MirAIe" connects home appliances such as air conditioners, washing machines and televisions with smartphones or smart speakers via an internet connection, allowing users to control devices by smartphone applications, according to Panasonic's Indian arm, Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd.

Connected products will go on sale in the Indian market from later February, expanding the lineup to nine items by the end of the year. The firm will initially focus on offering the service for offices and will consider launching the products in other Asian countries and Europe, Daizo Ito, chairman of Panasonic India, told NNA on Thursday.

Panasonic plans to enhance its research and development in India by allocating 2.5 billion rupees ($35 million) for its Indian R&D operations from 2017 to 2022, Manish Sharma, president and CEO of the Indian arm, said at a press conference.

Atsushi Motoya, the head of Panasonic's India Innovation Center, said the Indian arm is transforming Panasonic with its development skills as the cost of development in the country is around one-fifth that of Japan and its implementation speed two to three times faster. (NNA/Kyodo)