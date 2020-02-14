Philippines Agriculture

Philippines to remain largest rice importer in 2020

The Philippines will retain its status as the world’s biggest rice importer in 2020, according to the US Department of Agriculture-Foreign Agricultural service (USDA-FAS).

Image by 41330 from Pixabay
In 2020, the Philippines is scheduled to import about 2.5 million tonnes of rice, down 13.8 percent year-on-year.

In 2019, the Philippines imported a record of 2.9 million tonnes of rice, posting a four-fold increase over the past three years, and making up about 7 percent of the world’s total rice import volume. - VNA

