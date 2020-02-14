Philippines to remain largest rice importer in 2020

Image by 41330 from Pixabay

SINGAPORE, VNA - The Philippines will retain its status as the world’s biggest rice importer in 2020, according to the US Department of Agriculture-Foreign Agricultural service (USDA-FAS).

In 2020, the Philippines is scheduled to import about 2.5 million tonnes of rice, down 13.8 percent year-on-year.

In 2019, the Philippines imported a record of 2.9 million tonnes of rice, posting a four-fold increase over the past three years, and making up about 7 percent of the world’s total rice import volume. - VNA