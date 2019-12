NNA Asia headlines for Friday, April 5

――Hyundai to introduce Philippines's first electric passenger vehicle Kona SUV at 2.4 million pesos ($45,950), double the price of gas engine model

――Myanmar grants wholesaler licenses to Japanese firms Toyota Tsusho, Otsuka Pharmaceutical and Asahi Group as part of deregulation

――Joint venture of Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan and Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical to test run petroleum resin plant in Apr-June 2019

――Japanese trader Sumitomo takes over Malaysian firms PM Care and Health Connect to dominate medical payment services sector

――Marubeni enters Philippines' smart grid business with Japanese utilities Kansai and Chubu and electric power distributor Meralco