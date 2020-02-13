Murata opens new plant in Malaysia to boost electronics gear output

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japanese electronics parts maker Murata Manufacturing Co. has built a new plant in Malaysia to beef up production of electronic components for sophisticated mobile devices and electric vehicles.

Murata's local arm, Murata Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., has pumped 4 billion yen ($36 million) into building the new plant in the Bemban Industrial Park in the state of Perak on the west coast of the Malay Peninsula.

The new plant will manufacture electronic parts for mobile devices such as smartphones as well as electric vehicles to meet growing demand, Murata said in a statement released Wednesday without mentioning the plant's output capacity.

"We plan to hire an additional 200 to 300 workers in the next several years to increase production" at the Malaysian unit with a workforce of over 1,100 as of January, a Murata spokeswoman told NNA on Wednesday. (NNA/Kyodo)