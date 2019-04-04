NNA Asia headlines for Thursday, April 4

――Panasonic Vietnam sales top $1 billion in 2018 on strong domestic demand for washers and refrigerators

――Panasonic Vietnam to sell more air conditioner-cleaners to offices, hotels, hospitals and high-end homes

――High debt and pre-election caution push down India FY18 capex plans to 14-year low of 9.5 trillion rupees ($139 billion)

――Japan minister wants cash-strapped LCD maker Japan Display to continue seeking funds from Taiwan, China firms

――Japanese hamburger chain Mos Food picks new Thai partner KCE Electronics CEO to expand stores from 8 to 45 in 5 years

――Cambodia to export all of its first crude oil developed in Gulf of Thailand in 2nd half of 2019, void of refineries: press report