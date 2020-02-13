Japan’s Gunze opens film plant for household products in Vietnam

Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japanese apparel and chemical products maker Gunze Ltd. has opened a plastic film plant near Ho Chi Minh City to meet growing demand for household products in Southeast Asia.

The factory produces non-polyvinyl chloride shrink films for labels used for the packaging of plastic bottles, toiletries and cosmetics, among other items, a spokesman at the Osaka headquarters told NNA on Wednesday.

Gunze Plastics & Engineering of Vietnam Co., established in July 2018, launched the plant operation in the Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park II-A in Binh Duong Province on Jan. 6, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

For such films, Gunze has two factories in Japan and one each in China and the United States. The spokeswoman in Osaka declined to comment on the production capacities of the facilities, but she said 70 percent of the output from the Vietnam factory will be exported mainly to other Southeast Asian nations.

The Vietnamese unit aims to achieve 1.5 billion yen ($13.7 million) in sales in 2020, she added.