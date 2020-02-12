Japan's popular "Gari Gari kun" ice pops land in Myanmar

Japanese ice cream maker Akagi Nyugyo Co.'s flagship product "Gari Gari kun" ice pops are handed out for free to people in Yangon for promotion on Feb. 9, 2020. (NNA/Kyodo)

YANGON, NNA - Japanese ice cream maker Akagi Nyugyo Co. has begun selling its "Gari Gari kun" ice pops in Myanmar, marking the beginning of the first full-fledged sale of the flagship product with local distributors outside Japan and Thailand.

The products are shipped from a factory in Thailand via a cold chain logistics system operated by a joint venture between City Mart Group and Japanese trading house, Sojitz Corp.

Saitama-based Akagi Nyugyo has signed an exclusive distribution deal with Arctic Sun Co., a food retailer under major Myanmar wholesaler City Mart Holding Co.

The products, sold at some convenience stores so far, will be sold at supermarkets under City Mart Holding in Yangon from February, to be followed by stores in some other cities by the end of the year, according to Akagi Nyugyo's Thai arm, Akagi Ice Asia Pacific Co.

A Gari Gari kun in Myanmar is 1,300 kyat ($0.9), a price within the range of high-end ice creams.

"We hope Japanese ice desserts will be appreciated by Myanmar people," Hidetomo Koya, president of Akagi Ice Asia Pacific, told NNA on Sunday.

After a free product giveaway in the financial capital of Yangon on Sunday, Myo Ma Ma Win, a 43-year-old woman, said, "Not too sweet and a refreshing taste. I hope they will sell it in my hometown in the northern state of Kachin." (NNA/Kyodo)