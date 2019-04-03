NNA Asia headlines for Wednesday, April 3

――Sharp’s laptop unit Dynabook setting up Taiwan subsidiary to use Foxconn supply network

――Taiwan March new vehicle sales slump 17.5% y/y for 8th straight month drop; Q1 sales dip 15.8% y/y to 6-year low

――South Korean top 5 carmakers’ global new vehicle sales dip 2.5% y/y in March as Renault Samsung Motors strike continues

――India top 2 carmakers Marti Suzuki and Hyundai post y/y drop in March vehicle sales

――Hong Kong Q1 new home sales jump q/q and y/y as U.S. rate-hike halt eases fears of higher borrowing costs

――South Korean inflation near 3-year low of +0.4% y/y in March; core CPI also slows to +0.8% from Feb’s 1.1%

――Bangkok Mass Transit Authority to test-run electronic pay-only buses for 2 months from April 9

――Myanmar slaps 5% sales tax on mobile handsets and accessories from June 1: press report