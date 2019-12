NNA Asia headlines for Tuesday, April 2

――World Bank pares Philippines GDP outlook slightly for next 3 years on delayed budget, looming drought

――Japanese retailer AEON’s financial unit pulling out of Taiwan credit cards over competition with banks

――Construction of part of Malaysia’s West Coast Expressway to be completed by end-May

――Vietnam still largest SE Asian market for Japanese farm products in 2018: Japan govt data

――Australia’s ruling coalition proposing additional A$1 billion ($711 million) for land transportation network