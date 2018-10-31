China Services
Japan's Gree partners with China's Bilibili in smartphone gaming
TOKYO, NNA – Japanese mobile gaming service provider Gree Inc. said Tuesday it will partner with China’s entertainment platform operator Bilibili Inc. to develop and provide smartphone games in the two countries, targeting teenagers and users in their 20s.
The two firms will set up a joint venture in Tokyo in December. They also want to promote “VTubers” (virtual YouTubers) who use digital avatars that look like anime characters.
