Asia Economy
NNA Asia top headlines for Monday, April 1
――China March manufacturing PMI above key 50 level for first time in four months bur export/import indexes weak
――Vietnam Q1 GDP grows 6.79% y/y vs 7.31% in Q4, exports slower on sluggish smartphone demand
――Chinese spending on luxurious goods up 20% in 2018 after 21% in 2017 despite overall consumption slowdown: Bain & Co survey
――Singapore ride-hailing firm Grab to double domestic workforce to 3,000 next year, build R&D center
――Cambodia PM Hun Sen: to cut public holidays and reinforce special economic zones to support business sector
China HongKong Macau Taiwan SouthKorea NorthKorea Mongolia Japan Vietnam Laos Cambodia Thailand Myanmar Malaysia Singapore Indonesia Philippines Brunei EastTimor Australia NewZealand India SriLanka Bangladesh Nepal Bhutan Pakistan Afghanistan Maldives