NNA Asia top headlines for Monday, April 1

――China March manufacturing PMI above key 50 level for first time in four months bur export/import indexes weak

――Vietnam Q1 GDP grows 6.79% y/y vs 7.31% in Q4, exports slower on sluggish smartphone demand

――Chinese spending on luxurious goods up 20% in 2018 after 21% in 2017 despite overall consumption slowdown: Bain & Co survey

――Singapore ride-hailing firm Grab to double domestic workforce to 3,000 next year, build R&D center

――Cambodia PM Hun Sen: to cut public holidays and reinforce special economic zones to support business sector