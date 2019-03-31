Toshiba embarks on mega sewage treatment project in Philippines

A consortium including Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corp.'s Indian arm breaks ground for a mega sewage treatment plant in Lan Pinas City in greater Manila on March 25, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Megawide Construction Corp.)

MANILA, NNA - Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corp.'s Indian arm has begun building one of the largest sewage treatment facilities in greater Manila in partnership with two local contractors.

The three-party consortium has taken on the construction of a 2.1 billion peso ($39.8 million) plant in Las Pinas City for scheduled completion in 2021, according to its partner contractor Megawide Construction Corp.

The project marks another move in a global expansion in the field for Toshiba Water Solutions Pvt. Ltd. It is the first project that the Indian arm has undertaken in the Southeast Asian country, Kenta Katsumata, a spokesman in Tokyo, told NNA on Wednesday.

The plant is capable of treating 88 million liters daily to serve 660,000 residents, making it the largest-scale facility for Maynilad Water Services Inc., a water and wastewater service provider in the western part of the greater capital region, according to Megawide's statement.

The consortium also includes electromechanical contractor LinkEnergie Industries Co.

The facility “will greatly support the Supreme Court-mandated cleanup efforts for Manila Bay” as it enables treated water to be drained directly into the bay, Francisco Matias, CEO of LinkEnergie, said in the statement.

Toshiba Water Solutions is overseeing design for waste water processing and machinery installment, and Megawide is in charge of civil engineering work and overall management of the construction portion.

Toshiba Water Solutions, one of three environmental engineering arms overseas under the wing of Toshiba Infrastructure System & Solutions along with units in China and Indonesia, has supplied over 400 water treatment facilities in 35 countries, including an industrial water treatment plant in Vietnam. (NNA/Kyodo)