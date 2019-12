NNA Asia top stories Friday, March 29

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Friday, March 29.

Kyushu Electric of Japan sets up 1st overseas unit in Vietnam supplying technical support for hydro power generation

Japan's Shochiku and Tokyu Recreation buy stake in Vietnam cinema complex BHD Media targeting rise in consumer income

Trade house Toyota Tsusho sets up Indonesian unit to develop service apartments for Japanese families in West Java industrial area

Convenience store chain Lawson partners with Beijing Capital Agribusiness Group to expand retail network in China

Indonesian govt and Japanese oil firm Inpex haggle over cost of LNG project in Masela Block: Jakarta Post