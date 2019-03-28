Fujitsu installs biometric palm readers at S. Korean airports

Palm vein authentication systems are installed by Japanese information and communication technology company Fujitsu Ltd. at all 14 of South Korea's domestic airports to promptly verify passenger identification. (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu) (NNA/Kyodo)

SEOUL, NNA - Japanese information and communication technology company Fujitsu Ltd. has installed palm vein authentication systems at all 14 of South Korea's domestic airports to promptly verify passenger identification.

The system replaces the human inspection of citizen ID cards, representing the first case in the world that biometric palm readers have been used at airports, spokeswoman Miho Hirasawa told NNA on Thursday.

South Korean nationals aged 14 and older are required to present their citizen ID card for domestic flights. Fujitsu said it expects the new system to help reduce the waiting time for ID verification. The accumulated number of registered people has reached 160,000 and the number of users has already topped 1 million, Fujitsu said in a statement released Wednesday.

The percentage of misidentification via the system is almost zero, the spokeswoman said. Fujitsu has shipped over 1.1 million palm vein readers to 60 countries and regions for use with such things as automatic teller machines, personal computers and room entrance systems. The estimated number of daily users of these readers is 73 million, Hirasawa said. (NNA/Kyodo)