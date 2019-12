NNA Asia top stories Tuesday, Mar. 26

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Tuesday, Mar 26.

China's natural gas imports up 32% y/y at 90.4 million tons in 2018, world's largest: press report

Sumitomo Heavy Industries opens 4th gear motor plant in Vietnam to meet global factory automation demand

Japanese private equity fund Daiwa PI Partners buys undisclosed number of shares in Myanmar's online apparel retailer Royal Golden Owls

India's Accord Group and Oman's oil ministry to build $3.9 billion refinery in Sri Lanka, biggest single FDI in island nation: press report

Japanese logistics firm Konoike Transport to start vehicle-transporter rail service in India next month