Hyundai Rotem clinches $304 mln order to supply trains for Singapore rail line

Photo by Natasha Kasim on Unsplash

SEOUL, AJU - Hyundai Rotem, a train-making subsidiary of South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group, has clinched a deal worth 358.6 billion won ($304 million) to supply driverless trains for a new rail line that would be operational in the Jurong region of Singapore.

Hyundai Rotem said in a regulatory filing that a contract was signed on Thursday with Singapore's Land Transport Authority to supply 62 three-car trainsets by the end of 2027. It marked the company's first train supply contract in Singapore.

The company said that trains for the Jurong line would be installed with a self-driving system and a maintenance system that can monitor the status of major devices in real time and optimize a maintenance cycle, as well as a system that can automatically check track conditions with cameras and sensors. The trains are capable of running at a maximum speed of 70 kilometers (43 miles) per hour.

Hyundai Rotem has secured multiple deals abroad. The company secured a $70.9 million deal to deliver 32 four-car trainsets by 2020 for an extended subway line in Kazakhstan's metropolis of Almaty, and an order in December last year for 41 diesel-powered commuter railcar carriages operating on routes in the greater Dublin area in Ireland.