Japan's Heritage Resorts opens 1st "capsule" hotel in Vietnam

Photo taken Jan. 17, 2020, shows the interior of J-Espace 1, a Japanese style "capsule" hotel operated by Heritage Resorts in Ho Chi Minh City. (NNA/Kyodo)

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japanese hotel operator Heritage Resorts has opened a Japanese-style "capsule" hotel in Ho Chi Minh City, the first such accommodation in Vietnam to offer reasonably priced privacy-conscious rooms.

J-Espace 1, which opened on Jan. 9, has 69 single rooms and 8 double rooms. A single room has a floor space of about 2.4 square meters and is 1 meter in height. Bathrooms are shared and there are separate areas for each sex.

The hotel, which is equipped with security cameras, is located in District 1 in the Vietnamese commercial capital. Prices range from around $24 to $36 per night.

The capsule-style rooms offer more privacy compared to guesthouses with bunk beds, Nguyen Thi Minh Hue, director of Heritage Vietnam Hotel JSC, Heritage's local arm, told NNA in January.

The operator said it aims at attaining an operating ratio to 50 percent within three months of the launch and moving into the black within six months.

The operator is also considering dispatching J-Espace 1's local staff to work at hotels in Japan operated by the Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture-based company. (NNA/Kyodo)