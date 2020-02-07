Honda Indonesia launches 2 high-end big bikes to meet premium segment demand

This photo shows a Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports model at a launch event at the Shangri-La Hotel in Jakarta on Feb. 4, 2020. (NNA)

JAKARTA, NNA – Honda Motor Co. released two new high-end motorcycle models in Indonesia this week as the manufacturer logs increasing domestic interest in its bigger bikes.

The Japanese automotive giant unveiled its Honda Rebel and Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports at a Jakarta hotel on Tuesday.

Honda’s “big bike” sales have reached 500 to 600 units per year since 2017, with the Rebel line contributing around 55 percent, said Thomas Widjaja, marketing director of the Japanese brand’s Indonesia manufacturer and seller PT Astra Honda Motor. Africa Twin model sales come to just 10 per year.

Honda sells nine big bike models like Honda CBR and Honda X-ADV Adventure Motorbike in Southeast Asia’s largest motorcycle market, according to the company.

“We present changes to this model to support the consumers who have bold characters and minimalist modern tastes to express their self," Astra Honda Motor President Director Toshiyuki Inuma said at the launch event.

Imported from Thailand, the latest Honda Rebel models come with LED lighting systems and a newly designed digital panel meter supported by a negative LCD (Liquefied Crystal Display) with a blue backlight. They also feature clutches that simplify shifting to make rides more comfortable. A bike costs 169.2 million rupiah ($12,400).

The new Africa Twin Adventure Sports model is controlled by a sensor that detects the bike’s position and makes it easier to handle certain road conditions.

This new model is expected to win customers in Indonesia, where people like motorcycle touring but find some of the roads too rough for other vehicles, Thomas said.

It also comes with long-distance touring features such as a 6.5-inch touch screen, Apple Car Play and a Bluetooth connection. This model, imported from Japan, costs 560 million to 600 million rupiah.

Astra Honda Motor aims to “meet the needs of premium segment consumers,” Astra Honda Motor marketing director Thomas Widjaja told NNA.

Honda has a sales target of 4.8 to 4.9 million bikes in 2020 for all models in Indonesia. Since January, it has released four new models in the Indonesian market including a scooter and a “cub” bike.