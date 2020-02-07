Panasonic Indonesia to sell central water purifier for treating well water

President Director of PT Panasonic Gobel Indonesia (PGI) Seigo Saifu (R) explains to guests from the Indonesian Real Estate Association (REI) about the new product using Panasonic Central Water Purification System at a press conference at Panasonic Head Office, East Jakarta on Feb. 6, 2020. (NNA)

JAKARTA, NNA - Panasonic Corp. will start selling a central water purifier for homes using well water in Indonesia from April 2020.

Compared to conventional water purifiers, the compact Panasonic purifier can clean and treat well water quickly for home consumption. Low on running cost and maintenance, it uses a rapid oxidation treatment method to turn muddy, iron-heavy well water into non-staining clear water for washing and other needs.

Panasonic has set up a new business unit at PT Panasonic Gobel Indonesia (PGI) to start selling of the device in April 2020. In collaboration with the Indonesian Real Estate Association (REI), the products will be sold to residential property developers through Panasonic Gobel Indonesia, a Panasonic sales company in Indonesia.

In Indonesia, where tap water is not widely available, water pumped from wells is used by most homes.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference, President Director of PGI Seigo Saifu said, "We realize that the Indonesian people are still struggling to get access to clean water, especially with the impact of settlements and industries that are not friendly to the environment and are a factor in water pollution. The Panasonic Central Water Purification System is the answer to these problems."

Rawenda, fan and water pump product manager of PGI, said 90 percent of the new purifier business would be “B to B”, targeting the middle-class property market, while the rest of the products would be sold to consumers.

The device designed for mid-tier homes will be priced at about 9 million rupiah ($659). Cheaper models at about half the price will be introduced next year for mass consumers, he told NNA.

The device using Panasonic Central Water Purification System is displayed at a press conference at Panasonic Head Office, East Jakarta on Feb. 6, 2020. (NNA)

Rawenda said the target for the first fiscal year starting April is to sell 10,000 units, with about 30 percent to be sold under cooperation with the property sector association. He believes the new product could boost Panasonic Indonesia's revenue by 15 percent.

President Director Saifu told NNA the local arm’s overall sales target is to hit 5 billion yen ($45.5 million) in 2025.

The device is produced at PT Panasonic Manufacturing Indonesia (PMI) factory in Cileungsi, Bogor on West Java. It is expected to churn out 30,000 units each year.

Rawenda said there are plans to export the product to other Southeast Asian countries, especially Thailand and Vietnam, in 2021.

In 1988, the company started manufacturing water pumps under the National brand – later rebranded Panasonic - in Indonesia. Currently, water pumps made in Indonesia are also used in other countries in Asia, the Middle East and elsewhere in the world.

"With the launch of the central water purifier, Panasonic will be able to leverage synergies with the existing water pump business to contribute to further improvement of the lives of Indonesian people," Panasonic said in its media statement.