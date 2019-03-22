NNA Asia top stories Friday, March 22

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Friday, March 22.

Japanese machinery maker Okuma opens technical center in Jinan, its 3rd in China after Shanghai and Guangzhou, to enhance sales and customer service

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma sets up sales subsidiary in Malaysia and office in Vietnam

Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment to inject about 1.7 billion yen ($15.3 million) into Myanmar's Thilawa port bulk terminal operations run by Mitsubishi Corp and Kamigumi

Malaysian automaker Proton to build assembly plant in Pakistan, 1st production base in South Asia: official agency Bernama

Vietnamese ride-hailing app provider FastGo to enter Singapore in April, 2nd overseas market after Myanmar