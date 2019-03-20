Japan's Kuretakeso to open hotel near Bangkok in Sept.

BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese hotel chain operator Kuretakeso Co. will foray into Thailand, with a plan to open a hotel southeast of Bangkok in September to cash in on demand by business travelers.

Hotel Kuretakeso Sriracha Chonburi, now under construction, is located in Sriracha in the central Thai province of Chonburi, part of the strategic economic corridor that the country is gearing up to attract investment and develop infrastructure, a company official told NNA recently.

The company is investing about 1.3 billion yen ($11.7 million) to build the eight-story hotel with 107 rooms, including six Japanese tatami-mat rooms, on a plot of land measuring 1,531 square meters, Kenmei Nakamura of the company's global business development division told NNA.

The hotel is equipped with such facilities as spas, meeting rooms, restaurants, a fitness center and a comic book reading space, offering a room rate in a range of 7,500 yen to 8,500 yen to business travelers, he said.

The firm based in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, has picked the area as a number of firms have moved there from the Japanese city and Aichi Prefecture, adjacent to Shizuoka Prefecture.

A Japanese school, the second in Thailand after one in Bangkok, has been operated in the town since 2009.

In 2015, it established Kuretakeso Thailand Co. with a capital of 3 million baht ($94,700), which now employs 30 staff members.

Kuretakeso has ramped up expansion of its hotel network in Asia, running two in Indonesia and Vietnam each and one in South Korea, while operating a total of 51 hotels and resort outlets at home. (NNA/Kyodo)