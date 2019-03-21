Asia Economy
NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Mar. 20
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Mar 20.
China to resume nuclear power plant construction in Guangdong and Fujian provinces in June
Japanese hotel chain Kuretakeso to invest 1.3 billion yen ($11.7 million) to open hotel in Sriracha near Bangkok in Sept
Japanese fashion accessory maker Motherhouse to open store at Singapore's Changi airport in April
Panasonic sets up electric vehicle pilot charging station in India with local power distribution firm BSES Yamuna
Nippon Steel & Sumikin Bussan developing naturally colored cotton with India's Punjab Agricultural Uni to produce eco-friendly clothing
