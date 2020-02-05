LG Electronics skips this year's MWC in Barcelona, due to coronavirus concern

Photo by Product School on Unsplash

SEOUL, AJU - LG Electronics will skip this year's MWC in Barcelona, Spain, to remove the risk of exposing employees to a deadly new coronavirus that has killed nearly 500 people in China. LG became the first South Korean company to withdraw from the mobile communication device and technology fair that opens on February 24.

"With the safety of its employees, partners and customers foremost in mind, LG has decided to withdraw from exhibiting and participating in MWC 2020 later this month in Barcelona, Spain," LG said in a statement, adding it was closely monitoring the situation related to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

LG said that its decision is aimed at removing the risk of exposing hundreds of LG employees to the deadly virus that has spread across borders. The company promised to hold separate events in the near future to announce new mobile products.

MWC has attracted tens of thousands of visitors, including mobile operators, device manufacturers, technology providers, vendors and content owners from China and other countries. South Korean companies including Samsung Electronics and SK Telecom are to participate in this year's MWC.