Indonesia, Singapore ink many important deals

Photo by Nilantha Ilangamuwa on Unsplash

JAKARTA, VNA - Indonesia and Singapore have reached many important agreements, including a deal on avoiding double taxation, during the on-going visit to Indonesia by Singaporean President Halimah Yacob.

Also during the visit, Yacob discussed with her Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo cooperation between the two countries on education, investment and human resources.

The Singaporean President is scheduled to meet Indonesia’s Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, and visit several vocational projects funded by the Singapore International Foundation.

Yacob began a four-day State visit to Indonesia on February 3, which is the first by a Singapore head of State to Indonesia in eight years.

Singapore and Indonesia boast close trade and investment ties, with bilateral trade value reaching 65 billion SGD (47.73 billion USD) in 2018, up 9.4 percent from the previous year. Singapore has also been the top investor in Indonesia for the past five years. - VNA