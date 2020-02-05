Japanese firms in Thailand see confidence sapped by U.S.-China row

Image by Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay

BANGKOK, NNA - Business sentiment among Japanese companies operating in Thailand has been dampened by the ongoing U.S.-China trade row and the baht's appreciation, sending a benchmark of their confidence for the second half of 2019 to an eight-year low.

The diffusion index for the July-December period marked minus 38, down 19 points from the previous half-year period and logging the worst figure since the latter half of 2011, when the index stood at minus 41 after heavy flooding, according to a survey released on Tuesday by the Japanese Chamber of Commerce, Bangkok.

The index shows business forecasts in a six-month period in comparison to the previous period by subtracting the percentage of companies answering "deteriorating" from those answering "improving."

"We think domestic economic activity in the latter half of 2019 was slowed down by the U.S.-China trade wrangling and baht appreciation," Atsushi Taketani, director of the chamber's economic research group and head of the Japan External Trade Organization's Bangkok Office, told NNA on Tuesday.

He said the automobile-related industry was deeply affected, especially the transportation machinery sector, mainly automobiles, suffering minus 78, along with the steel and nonferrous metal sector marking minus 63 and the chemical sector minus 46.

Although the figure of an estimate for the January-June period of 2020 improved to minus 18, Taketani said "deterioration of the global economy is expected if the new coronavirus issue prolongs" as the survey, conducted from Nov. 1 to Dec. 3 in 2019, did not take the outbreak into account.

Asked about the impact of the U.S.-China trade friction, 56 percent responded they expect "negative effects," followed by 21 percent who saw "no impact," while 11 percent answered they expect "positive effects."

The chamber polled 1,750 members, of whom 595 or 34.0 percent responded. (NNA/Kyodo)