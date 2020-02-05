Japan’s leading shredder maker Meikoshokai to take over Thai production partner T Secure

Image by Thanks for your Like • donations welcome from Pixabay

BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s leading shredder maker Meikoshokai Co. will take over a Thai production partner to enhance its manufacturing division for stable supply to clients.

Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., its parent company, said in a statement on Tuesday the shredder maker plans to make T Secure International Co. its subsidiary by March 2022.

A corporate official of Mitsui Matsushima declined to comment on the percentage of shareholding and transaction value.

Meikoshokai commands an estimated 75 percent market share in the shredder segment in Japan, according to the official.

Through the acquisition of one of its production outsourcing partners, the maker, which also provides maintenance services, could produce 80 percent of its total shredder sales under the group, the statement said.