Taiwan’s Spirox, Japan’s Wintest team up for China's semiconductor test equipment market

Photo by Adi Goldstein on Unsplash

TAIPEI, NNA – Semiconductor solution provider Spirox Corp. has embarked on a strategic investment plan with its vendor partner Wintest Corp. to jointly develop semiconductor test solutions in China's growing market.

Spirox will buy 9.09 percent of Wintest shares and Japan's Wintest will take a 5 to 6 per cent stake in Spirox.

Spirox's investment will amount to 250 million New Taiwan dollars ($8.2 million), while the Japanese company will cough up between NT$200 million to NT$250 million, a Spirox spokeswoman told NNA Tuesday.

Final figures of the transaction, which the partners hope to close by the second quarter in June, is subject to exchange rates, she said.

Taipei-listed Spirox provides solutions and products including integrated circuit design and semiconductor test. Wintest Corp., a leading semiconductor test equipment manufacturer, is specialized in display driver IC, touch with display driver (TDDI) and contact image sensors (CIS) / charge coupled device (CCD) testing and its products are well-known for high-speed, low power consumption and competitive pricing.

“Both parties have its strengths. Wintest has advanced technology and Spirox has sales channel and customers in the greater China region, so the two firms have decided to intensify their collaboration,” said the spokeswoman.

The two firms will develop devices and services tailored for the greater China market, especially the mainland where demand for them has been rising.

“Huge quantity, competitive prices and around-the-clock service are requisite to develop businesses there,” said the spokeswoman.

Jiang Hui, president of Wintest, said in a media statement that Spirox is its best partner for expanding the semiconductor test market because of its professional technical team and good customer service.

Wuhan JINGCE Electronic Group, a Chinese inspection systems maker and the parent company of Wintest Corp., is also a key strategic partner of Spirox.

China is expected to become the second largest semiconductor equipment market in 2020, with an estimated sale revenue of $14.9 billion. It is likely to outperform Taiwan in 2021 with a projected $16 billion, global industry association SEMI said in a report.

Spirox reported a business revenue of NT$3.2 billion in 2019, a 7.7 percent dip from the previous year.