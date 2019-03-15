Asia Economy
NNA Asia top stories Friday, March 15
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Friday, March 15.
Japan's Kobelco Eco-Solutions to build water purification facility on Dach Island near Phnom Penh with local conglomerate Soma Group for completion in Sept
Japanese trader Sumitomo acquires stake in Singapore's AI-assisted insurance product development platform CXA Group
Japan's Topre to establish Indonesian unit to produce pressed auto parts, its 3rd overseas base in Asia after China and Thailand
Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten teams up with Taiwanese rival PChome Online for cross-border shopping
Malaysian, S. Korean leaders agree to conclude bilateral free trade pact by yearend
