NNA Asia top stories Thursday, Mar. 14

9 MONTHS AGO

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Thursday, Mar 14.

China's Jan-Feb mobile handset shipments plunge 15.1% y/y to 48.6 million units due to saturating market and wait-and-see attitude for 5G models

Philippine new vehicle sales post 1st rise in 13 months in Feb, up 0.6% y/y to 26,327 units, pushed up by robust SUV sales

Lotte to withdraw from confectionery and beverage businesses in China, selling off 4 local factories, hit by backlash from U.S. THAAD missile deployment in S. Korea

Bangkok office vacancy rate drops to 6.6% in Q4 2018 from 7.1% in Q3: CBRE report

Cambodia’s 2018 approved investments jump 14.7% y/y to $6.6 billion, with China accounting for about 60% and Japan reaching record $889 million for some 10% share

