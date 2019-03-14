Hyundai Mobis invests in Chinese startup for connected car technologies

SEOUL, AJU - Hyundai Mobis, a part-making unit of the Hyundai auto group, made a strategic investment in Beijing Deep Glint Technology, a Chinese startup known for face recognition technology, to develop connected car technologies such as motion recognition and pattern analysis using deep learning.

The initial investment was 5.5 billion won ($4.8 million). Through cooperation with Deep Glint, which specializes in computer vision and deep learning technologies, Hyundai Mobis plans to develop technologies that can analyze the faces of drivers and passengers to identify emotions.

The South Korean company said Wednesday that it would provide personalized connected services such as music selection and lighting control.

Technology cooperation will be expanded into vehicle security certification, driver status monitoring, and a virtual assistant, Hyundai Mobis said, adding facial recognition would be used to open the door or start vehicles, prevent drowsiness driving, and detect health problems in real time.

Hyundai Mobis has accelerated the development of sensors, cameras and other parts for autonomous vehicles and infotainment. At CES 2019 in Las Vegas in January, the company showcased M.VISION, an advanced system for a high level of autonomous driving.