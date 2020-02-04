Indonesia Food

Indonesia temporarily stops import of food from China

Indonesia will temporarily stop food imports from China as following the spread of the coronavirus (2019-nCoV), Trade Minister Agus Suparmando said on February 3.

JAKARTA, VNA – Indonesia will temporarily stop food imports from China as following the spread of the coronavirus (2019-nCoV), Trade Minister Agus Suparmanto said on February 3.

The import halt would only be temporary, the minister told media.

China is Indonesia’s biggest trade partner. The Southeast Asian country imports garlic and fruit, among other food and beverages, from China. - VNA

