Nippon Concrete Industries to double telephone pole output in Myanmar

BANGKOK, NNA – Major Japanese concrete products maker Nippon Concrete Industries Co. will double its telephone pole production capacity in Myanmar, as concrete product demand is growing there on telecommunications and power infrastructure developments.

The company said in a statement Friday it plans to invest $4.8 million in its second factory in the Southeast Asian country to boost its annual output capability to 80,000 units for scheduled operation in December 2020.

Pole products are used for telephone poles and those for power grids.

Nippon Concrete (Myanmar) Co., its local unit, began mass production at a factory in Mawlamyine in the southern state of Mon in 2017 as it can easily procure concrete product materials in the region.

The new factory, which will also produce concrete pile products, will be built on the outskirts of Yangon, the largest market for such products in the country, a spokesman in Tokyo told NNA on Friday.

The local arm, formerly known as NC & MaGa Co., a joint venture established with major local peer Ma Ga Manufacturing Co. in 2015, is currently owned about 70 percent by the Tokyo-listed firm and the remainder by the Myanmar partner, according to the spokesman.