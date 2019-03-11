NNA Asia top stories Monday, Mar. 11

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Monday, Mar 11.

China Jan-Feb trade drops 3.9% y/y to $662.7 billion, with exports down 4.6% and imports down 3.1%, dragged down by 19.9% plunge in trade with U.S.

Honda foresees Thai motorcycle market decline 3.9% y/y to 1.72 million units in 2019 on low agricultural product prices

Chinese apparel giant Shenzhou International begins building factory for production of Nike brand products in Cambodia: press report

Japan's Citizen Machinery to open technical center in New Delhi to boost sales of computerized numerical control lathes

Indian new vehicle sales in Feb dip 0.9% y/y to 359,720 units for 4th straight monthly decline, weighed down by mandatory auto insurance premium hike