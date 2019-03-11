Asia Economy

NNA Asia top stories Monday, Mar. 11

9 MONTHS AGO

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Monday, Mar 11.

China Jan-Feb trade drops 3.9% y/y to $662.7 billion, with exports down 4.6% and imports down 3.1%, dragged down by 19.9% plunge in trade with U.S.

Honda foresees Thai motorcycle market decline 3.9% y/y to 1.72 million units in 2019 on low agricultural product prices

Chinese apparel giant Shenzhou International begins building factory for production of Nike brand products in Cambodia: press report

Japan's Citizen Machinery to open technical center in New Delhi to boost sales of computerized numerical control lathes

Indian new vehicle sales in Feb dip 0.9% y/y to 359,720 units for 4th straight monthly decline, weighed down by mandatory auto insurance premium hike

China HongKong Macau Taiwan SouthKorea NorthKorea Mongolia Japan Vietnam Laos Cambodia Thailand Myanmar Malaysia Singapore Indonesia Philippines Brunei EastTimor Australia NewZealand India SriLanka Bangladesh Nepal Bhutan Pakistan Afghanistan Maldives

to TOP Paage